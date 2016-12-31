Monument 10K prices to go up in the New Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan on running the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K event this year, you may want to consider registering today before entrance fees go up in the New Year.

Registering today to run the popular Richmond race will save you $3.

The April 1 run will be capped at 30,000 entries. No word yet on how many people have registered so far.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

