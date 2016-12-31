Levar Stoney was sworn in Saturday as the 80th mayor of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Levar Stoney was sworn in today as the 80th mayor of Richmond.

During the ceremony, Stoney spoke about the role his father and grandmother played in raising him and leading him to this point in his life.

“There’s no secret recipe to this, but to work hard, which I’ve done every single day,” he said. “I pour my time, my energy and my life into everything I do, and that’s the way my father would have wanted it, the way my grandmother would have wanted it.”

Stoney also spoke about his gratitude to the city of Richmond and to Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy who were in attendance, for the opportunity to rise to such an esteemed position.

“I will say I’m humbled by this opportunity to lead our city and I’m grateful for the many, many children who look like me, or have similar circumstance to those I have, who may never get this opportunity,” he said. “I think it’s our job to make sure that they all have the opportunity to rise to that occasion. I know God willing you all will help me ensure they get that opportunity.”

The swearing in ceremony was held in City Council Chambers. Many current and incoming City Council People were in attendance.

Stoney will hold a more public inaugeration celebration over the weekend of Jan. 13-14. The weekend will include a public swearing-in ceremony at City Hall at noon on Saturday and other celebration events throughout the day Friday and Saturday. For more details, check Stoney’s website.

