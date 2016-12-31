Henrico County fire officials identify married couple who died in house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a fatal fire that occurred early Saturday morning in the Glen Allen community of Henrico County, fire officials said.

Henrico officials have identified the married couple as Janet M. Hall-Lane and John C. Lane.

The fire occurred at 1:38 a.m. and Henrico Fire Crews responded shortly thereafter to find the back of a two-story house heavily engulfed in fire.

The house was in the 10200 block of Heritage Lane.

After investigating, firefighters found a man and a boy in the yard who had apparently jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. The two were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that four people were in the house when the fire began. There are no further details at this time about the identity or cause of death of the victims who died.

As crews gave medical attention to the man and the boy, other crews attempted to search for additional victims. The search was delayed due to the heavy volume of fire in the upstairs area. Crews went inside to complete extinguishment and searches after the bulk of the fire had been knocked down.

The fire was considered under control in about 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office.

Henrico Fire would like to remind everyone that your chances of safely escaping a home fire are significantly increased when there are working smoke alarms present. Smoke alarms should be cleaned and tested monthly, have their batteries changed in the spring and fall, and any alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced. Those who cannot afford a smoke alarm can contact their local fire department to have one installed free of charge.

