Family of 4 displaced in Prince George County house fire

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four was displaced after a major house fire in Prince George County early Saturday, fire officials said.

The fire happened in the 3300 block of Tavern Road in the county. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears that the fire started outside of the house.

The house’s owner became aware of the fire early this morning when they heard a noise that woke them up. When they went to look they saw the fire and immediately called 911 while trying to put out the fire themselves.

Crews received the call around 5 a.m. and were on the scene within 8 minutes.

The fire was heavy throughout the house when crews arrived, but all four residents were able to make it out safely without injury.

The fire was heaviest in the rear, right side of the house.

Fire crews worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control. They were able to save most of the garage, but otherwise, the majority of the house was a total loss.

Investigators are on the scene looking into the cause.

The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the family and give them a temporary residence.

Two adults and two children were impacted by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

