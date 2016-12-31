Family displaced after south Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials say that a family has been displaced on the city’s southside after a house fire.

Officials said the family was able to escape after their son smelled smoke and woke his dad.

The fire took place at 611 Effingham Drive and officials responded within five minutes of receiving the call at 2 a.m.

When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the front and the front right side of the building. Crews entered the building and conducted an interior attack of the blaze.

The fire was marked under control at 2:33 a.m.

After searching the house, officials said that no additional people were inside.

An electrical inspector has been requested to investigate along with the fire inspector. The investigation is ongoing.

The American Red Cross was called to aid with housing for the displaced family.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

