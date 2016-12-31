Children’s book drive taking place in Henrico County barbershop today

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Forever Grace Ministries and George West End Barbershop are making a call for books today for children living in Henrico County.

The majority of the books will go to children in the community to help them learn to read or continue their growth as readers, according to a Facebook post about the event.

The rest of the books will go to George West End Barbershop who will keep the books in their shop to give to kids to read while receiving haircuts.

The book drive is accepting children’s books today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the barbershop which is located at 8940 Quioccasin Road in Henrico County.

Donating a book will get donators $3 off of a haircut at the shop.

