Body found matching description of missing Roanoke County teen

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) — A body matching the description of a missing Roanoke County teen has been located in a rural part of the county. The body was located very close to a vehicle which matched the description of the missing girl’s vehicle.

Police said Sarabeth Hammond, 17, was last seen driving a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra at 6:30 p.m. on December 28.

Roanoke County Police said that they believe the car hit a cement embankment in front of a house on Bent Mountain Road before veering off the mountain.

The car fell about 150 feet and police believe the body was ejected from the car.

Authorities say a suitcase belonging to Hammond and prescription medications in her name were found at the scene.

The body has not been identified yet and was taken to the medical examiner for positive identification.

The car was discovered by a person checking on a vacant house for sale on Bent Mountain Road Saturday, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police arrived on the scene around 2 p.m Saturday.

Hammond’s family has been notified.

Roanoke County Police, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue conducted a search on Friday afternoon near Bent Mountain.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

