2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday night following a concert.

A Wallingford police spokeswoman said that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed. Officers found two dead and say the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Police haven’t released the names and ages of the four victims.

The spokeswoman says no one is in custody. Authorities didn’t immediately release information on suspects or vehicles.

Lt. Cheryl Bradley says the show had just ended and the Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred. Authorities didn’t say whether the violence had anything to do with the performance or the rapper.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest for violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.

