19-year-old Gloucester woman clinging to life after Christmas day crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Christmas day crash sent a 19-year-old Gloucester woman to the hospital in critical condition. Now, her family is asking the community for prayers for a miracle.

Virginia State Police say Brianna Sulc was driving eastbound on Route 14 in King and Queen County around 3:00 p.m. Christmas day when her Honda Civic was struck by a Buick Rendezvous. Sulc was airlifted to Riverside Hospital in Newport News, where she remains unresponsive.

“Every morning, we’re given very grim news and very little hope medically, scientifically,” said Brianna’s mom, Kristie Askew.

The days at the hospital are long for Askew and her ex-husband Edwin Sulc. The pair have been praying by Brianna’s bedside since she arrived at the hospital four days ago. They say they understand the medical prognosis for their daughter is not good, but they believe in leaving fate in the hands of a higher power.

“On the inside, we’re both heartbroken,” Edwin told WAVY.com. “There’s sadness, but we also have peace. We know that our God is in control.”

The couple are now asking for anyone who is willing to pray for them and their daughter as they continue holding out for a miracle

“We know the doctor’s reports, but we have a higher faith. We just want to bring glory to God,” Kristie said. “I think we want people to know about our faith. We want people to help pray for us — to pray for Brianna more than us. Our faith is what is sustaining us.”

Their 19-year-old daughter, by all accounts, was a standout. A swim team member at Gloucester High and now a full-time student at Rappahannock Community College, with a full-time job and a budding photography business on the side.

“She’s always been a beautiful, smart, friendly, joyful girl,” Kristie said.

“We want her back for us. But, I almost really want her back for so many other people that she’s touched and that I know she can touch,” her father added. “If God decides to deliver her from this, he gets all the glory.”

Police say the driver who caused the crash may have been fatigued. They say 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake, of West Point, was driving west on Route 14 when the car ran off the side of the road. Police say the car then came back into the road, crossed the center line, and struck Brianna’s Honda Civic head-on. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to overturn. Didlake was charged with reckless driving.

Still, being people of deep faith, Brianna’s parents are forgiving.

“I want the driver to know that I’m not angry. I know it was an accident. Accidents just happen,” Kristie said.

If you’d like to help Brianna’s family with any monetary support, you can find information here. For updates on Brianna’s condition, her parents are updating a page here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.