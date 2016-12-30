The year’s biggest stories of 2016, from Central Virginia and beyond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — With just one day left in 2016, 8News is taking a look back at what made headlines across Central Virginia and the nation, from natural disasters to major investigations.

January started off for the record books: The Powerball lightning bolt finally struck, with three states (California, Florida, and Tennessee) having lucky ticket holders.

The jackpot was $1.6B, and the winners beat the 1-in-292.2 million odds by picking the magic combination.

In Central Virginia and further north, old man winter struck, leaving the entire region blanketed in snow — some with well over a foot. In Richmond, nearly 12 inches of snow accumulated in a 48-hour period. Other places saw upwards of 18 inches. Officials also reported at least a dozen deaths in the state as a result of the storm.

In February — tornados tore through Sussex, Essex, and Appomattox counties, leaving a path of destruction and several lives lost.

Also in February — Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones called for an investigation into his administration and him employing church members as executives for the city.

After a 10-month investigation, it was announced in November that nothing criminal was found, although the commonwealth’s attorney said the mayor’s action, “smacks of cronyism.”

In March, Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot and killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond.

The incident happened during a police training exercise at the station. Police say the suspect, James Brown, was killed during a gun battle with officers. Two bystanders were also shot but survived.

Also in March, former cab driver, Jesse Matthew, Jr., pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of Hannah Graham and 2009 murder of Morgan Harrington. He kidnapped and killed the two Virginia college students. Matthew was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The Zika virus also emerged in early 2016. The virus was first only thought to be spread via mosquitoes. Later studies showed it could be sexually transmitted. The side effects in pregnant women include possible birth defects in babies and the possibility of them being born with severe brain malformations.

The year also began with the shocking death of David Bowie.

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly, was the first Italian-American on the high court and the court’s leading conservative voice.

American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and fiddler Merle Haggard died on his birthday April 6th. He was 79 years old.

Pop legend Prince also died on April 21st of an accidental opioid overdose at age 57.

On June 12th Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people in a terrorist attack inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.Mateen was also killed during the event.

In the race for the White House, Virginia’s Tim Kaine was selected as the running mate for Hillary Clinton. Clinton, the political insider took on Donald Trump the billionaire outsider.

In the end, the businessman defeated Hillary Clinton.

In June, the Supreme court vacated the previous rulings against former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell. The case was sent back to the lower court which meant he could be re-tried for 13 counts of corruption, however, the feds decided to drop the charges.

In September, a Huffington Post article put the University of Richmond in the spotlight after a student claimed the university didn’t do enough regarding her sexual assault case. She wasn’t alone; another student came forward with the same allegations. The university remained tight-lipped about the entire situation, but opened a new center for sexual assault prevention and response.

In Late September, Hurricane Matthew pummeled the Carribean before making its way to the US. The hurricane made landfall on October 8th in South Carolina as a Category 1. Hurricane Matthew at it’s strongest was a Category 5.

In November, jurors awarded a University of Virginia administrator $3 million for her portrayal in a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article. The article was about the school’s handling of a brutal gang rape at a fraternity house.

Also that month, batteries sparking fire forced Samsung to recall and discontinue its popular smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7.

Virginia’s state health commissioner declared the Virginia opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency. The declaration was in response to the growing number of overdoses attributed to opioid use.

Let us not also forget people across the country who were glued to their phones while playing the popular smartphone game, Pokemon Go.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was one of the most well known athletes in the world. He passed away in June.

In September, Arnold Palmer, one of the greatest golfers ever, died. Palmer won more than 90 tournaments and is credited with making the sport accessible to everyone.

The first African American woman to host a nationally televised US public affairs program, Gwen Ifill, passed away in November. Ifill was a political analyst and also moderated several presidential debates.

