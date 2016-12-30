Suspects sought in Shockoe Bottom armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are seeking information about a robbery that occurred earlier this week in Shockoe Bottom.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, officers were called to the 100 block of North 20th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim stated she was waiting outside of her friend’s apartment complex when two men approached her. According to police, one of the suspects aimed a silver firearm at the victim’s waist and said, “Give me that phone.” The victim threw the phone on the ground and the suspect picked it up. He also grabbed her bag.

The two suspects were joined by a third accomplice as they fled on foot heading south on North 20th Street toward East Main Street.

The suspects are described as three black males, ages 15 to 20. At the time of the incident, police say the first suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with light pants and light shoes. The second suspect was also wearing a dark hoodie with a light vest, light shorts and dark boots and the third was wearing a dark shirt with dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Brian Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

