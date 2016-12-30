Spoken4, Attny. Joseph McGrath and Lion’s Paw team up to prevent drunk driving NYE

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spoken4, a Richmond bike taxi service, announced today that they will be providing free transportation on New Year’s Eve, courtesy of attorney at Law Joseph McGrath and Lion’s Paw Development who will be paying for the rides.

The bike fleet will be running from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that Spoken4 will be providing free rides on New Year’s Eve.

Spoken4’s owner Kyle Langemeier described his business’s role in the venture.

“We are pleased to be providing our services for the fourth year free of charge as a continued effort to keep Richmond’s streets safe,” Langemeier said. “This partnership has been a tremendous success in previous years and we are looking forward to ringing in the New Year.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.