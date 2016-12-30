Prince William County Police still searching for missing man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alan Cohee who was reported as missing and endangered by a family member back in November.

At the time of Cohee’s disappearance, police conducted multiple searches of the area surrounding Cohee’s home, using helicopters and K-9 assistance.

He is believed to have left his home on foot.

According to investigators, so far, nothing of note has been found and there has been no known contact with Cohee since he was last seen November 10.

Cohee is described as a 61-year-old white male, standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has white and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and white hooded jacket, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information about Cohee’s whereabouts should call police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

