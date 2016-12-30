Police warns community about dangers of celebratory gunfire ahead of holiday weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are warning people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire ahead of the New Year’s weekend celebration.

On Fourth of July, 2013, Police said 7-year-old Brendon Mackey was walking to a restaurant in Brandermill with his family, headed to a Fourth of July celebration.

Mackey was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Police still have not found the shooter.

Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer, North Division Commander for Chesterfield County Police Uniform Operations Bureau, told 8News that the department has followed hundreds of leads over the years, but the case remains unsolved.

“What we would like our community to understand is celebratory gunfire kills. What comes up, must come down,” Capt. Riesmeyer said, “and that could result in serious bodily injury or death and obviously in the case of Brendon Mackey, that’s what occurred.

On July 1, 2014, Brendon’s law went into effect making celebratory gunfire a felony.

“If you are an individual who is engaged in that kind of behavior in the past, we ask you to stop,” Capt. Riesmeyer said. “If you are attending an event or a party where you see people engaged in that behavior, then we strongly, strongly recommend that you dial 911 call the police let us come out there and handle that situation. Again, the consequences can be tragic.”

Capt. Riesmeyer said people often confuse the sound of fireworks and gunfire. Police still want the community to give them a call to ensure public safety.

Between 6 p.m. on December 31, 2015, and 6 a.m. on January 1, 2016, police received 10 shooting reported calls and 53 fireworks calls.

“Right now we are preparing for anything that comes with the holiday celebration,” Capt. Riesmeyer said. “Typically what we see in the police department is over consumption of alcohol which results in various types of safety issues, disturbances, domestics, DUI and also celebratory gunfire.”

Any information in reference to the Brendon Mackey case can either call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 748-1251 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 and provide information on that case.

“The person who did this is out there,” Capt. Riesmeyer said. “You know who you are. You should do the right thing and turn yourself in and allow us to give some measure of comfort to the Mackey family and getting this resolved. Again, you know who you are.”

