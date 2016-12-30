Police: New Year’s Eve prime for fireworks-related injuries, property damage

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve are two popular holidays known for celebrating with fireworks.

These two holidays are also associated with a high occurrence of fireworks-related injuries and property damage.

Each year, individuals are injured by fireworks that require medical treatment not to mention the millions of dollars in property damage that occurs from structure and vehicle fires as the result of fireworks, Prince William County Police said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind families that even with the use of legal fireworks, there are risks. To keep you and your loved ones safe as you prepare to celebrate the coming of the New Year, please adhere to the following fireworks safety tips should you choose to use consumer fireworks:

 Any use of commercial fireworks, in residential developments, should be reported.

 Fireworks should only be used under adult supervision.

 Fireworks should only be used outdoors on a driveway, sidewalk or other fire-resistant surface. Remember, fires are caused by careless handling of fireworks in areas exposed to sparks or live fireworks.

 Never ignite fireworks during high winds where flying sparks can start a fire.

 Do Not ignite fireworks on decks, balconies, or patios.

 Keep a bucket of water handy in case sparks start a fire.

 Do Not allow children to ignite fireworks.

 Do Not wear loose clothing when using fireworks.

 Be sure children around fireworks know to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches on fire.

 Deposit sparklers in a metal container as they may be stepped on while hot or lost in the grass and stepped on while playing.

 Never aim or throw fireworks at another person.

 Never try to re-ignite fireworks that malfunction or fail to go off.

 Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

 Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

 Let used fireworks set outside overnight before collecting for disposal.

 Do Not place used fireworks in combustible trash containers inside or next to structures.

 Pets may be frightened by the noise and lights of fireworks; keep pets inside or away from the area when in use.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to remind residents that the County permits the use of some fireworks; however, there are restrictions that apply. For more information, please visit their permissible fireworks list HERE.

