Highway markers to honor important Virginia people, places

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia officials have approved seven new highway markers honoring important people and places in state history.

Among those featured on the signs recently approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources is Cpl. Clinton Greaves, who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1879.

Another marker will feature Capt. Andrew Maples Jr., a Tuskegee Airman whose plane went down during a bomber escort mission.

A highway marker in Charlottesville will feature the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial, the country’s first public Vietnam veterans’ memorial. A Brunswick County sign will honor Nellie Pratt Russell, an incorporator of the first Greek letter organization founded by African American women.

Three others will highlight Oakwood Cemetery, the Virginia Railway Station and public schools’ denial of school transportation to African American students in the early 20th century.