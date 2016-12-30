Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost this year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Death claimed transcendent political figures in 2016, including Cuba’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, but it also took away royals of a different sort: kings of pop music, from Prince and David Bowie to George Michael, and a princess of pop culture, actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Other artists and entertainers who died in 2016 included author Harper Lee, conductor Pierre Boulez, musicians Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Maurice White, Frank Sinatra Jr. and Phife Dawg, and actors Gene Wilder, Abe Vigoda, Florence Henderson, Alan Rickman, Robert Vaughn, Garry Shandling, Doris Roberts, Alan Thicke, Fyvush Finkel and Anton Yelchin.

January 2016

February 2016

April 2016

May 2: Afeni Shakur, 69, political activist, mother of rap legend Tupac Shakur

Afeni Shakur, 69, political activist, mother of rap legend Tupac Shakur May 12: Julius La Rosa, 86, singer

Julius La Rosa, 86, singer May 19: Morley Safer, 84, ’60 Minutes’ correspondent

Morley Safer, 84, ’60 Minutes’ correspondent May 19: Alan Young, 96, star of 1960s sitcom ‘Mr. Ed’

June 2016

July 2016

August 2016

September 2016

October 2016

November 2016

