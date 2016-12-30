Drugs, guns seized in Caroline County bust

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man yesterday after they executed a search warrant and found large quantities of cocaine and marijuana in his possession. Three semi-automatic handguns and a bullet-proof vest were also seized.

Police arrested 21-year-old Arvel Owen Goodall, Jr. in the early hours of Thursday at 32162 Mount Gideon Road in the Dawn area in the county.

The search warrant was obtained by CCSO narcotics investigators as a result of an on-going investigation.

A digital weight scale was also found during the search.

Goodall is being charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm while in possession of cocaine, possessing a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa commented on how the bust will impact his county.

“I am thankful for our citizens who continue to provide information and assist Caroline Sheriff’s Office,” Lippa said. “Together we continue to make Caroline a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

