ABC stores to be open on New Year’s Day for 1st time

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia residents looking for a little “hair of the dog” on New Year’s Day can visit their nearest ABC store. It’s the first time they’ve been open on the holiday.

State law previously banned the Alcoholic Beverage Control shops from operating on Jan. 1, but new legislation that went into effect in July dropped the ban.

ABC stores will be open normal Sunday operating hours.

