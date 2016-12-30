8Sports Talk: The Bowled Over Edition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Episode 64 of 8SportsTalk is here — Where Virginia born and bred sports fans, who get paid to cover sports, try to make sense of the larger world of sports.

We post new episodes each week (except in November).

On this edition, 8Sports Director Mitch Carr, 8Sports Anchor Chip Brierre, 8News Digital Content Manager/Online Reporter/Blogger Robb Crocker, 8News Digital Producer/Online Reporter/Blogger Will Armbruster , and 8News Vlogger/Editor Ron Carthen discuss the Redskins playoff chances, Virginia Tech’s big bowl win, and area college hoops.

