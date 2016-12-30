3 arrested, fourth still at large, after Christmas morning armed robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three individuals have been arrested and charged in two armed robberies that took place Christmas morning in Richmond’s Carytown area.

Thomas L. Galberth, Jr., Nay’Kerah M. Galberth and Najkima S. Davis were arrested Sunday morning after a brief vehicle pursuit. A fourth suspect is said to have escaped on foot.

The first of the two robberies occurred when victims were approached by four unknown individuals in an alley near Can Can Brasserie at 3120 West Cary Street. One of the suspects asked the victims about a party before displaying a weapon and demanding the victim’s belongings.

The suspects took the items and told the victims to lie on the ground. Shortly thereafter the suspects fled on foot to a silver Nissan.

Twenty minutes later, officers were called to the 400 block of North Boulevard for a report of another robbery. The victim in the second incident told officers he was outside of his apartment when a suspect approached him asking for help, motioning toward the rear of the building. The victim went to assist and found a second suspect who appeared to be injured.

As the victim called 911 requesting an ambulance, one of the suspects told the victim that police were not needed. A suspect then displayed a weapon demanding victim’s belongings. When the victim claimed he did not have anything, a suspect demanded him get on the ground or he’d shoot. The victim complied and the suspects took several items before fleeing to the rear of a nearby building.

A witness told officers he saw the suspects enter a silver Nissan which they fled in.

Shortly thereafter, an officer spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled on Forest Hill Avenue resulting in a brief pursuit and crash at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Glyndon Lane. Three of the four suspects were apprehended. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The three suspects who were apprehended were all charged with robbery and commission of a felony with a firearm.

