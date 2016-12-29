Richmond Fire responds to house fire on Castlewood Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Castlewood Road and Alexander Avenue.

Richmond Fire told 8News one person and a dog were in the home when the fire sparked. Both made it out of the home OK and sustained no injuries.

There is a tremendous amount of damage to the back and upstairs of the home, according to Richmond Fire.

The fire is now under control. Richmond Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

