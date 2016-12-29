Randolph-Macon downs FDU Devils 81-61

The following comes directly from Randolph-Macon:

ASHLAND, Va. – Sophomore Grayson Midulla (Glen Allen, Va./Glen Allen) scored a season-high 21 points, one away from his career best, as the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team defeated Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham 81-61 Thursday evening in Crenshaw Gymnasium in the first round of the 2016 R-MC Coaches Tournament, sponsored by Kay Jewelers.

The Yellow Jackets (5-5) will face York (Pa.) in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Spartans outlasted Johns Hopkins 76-72 in overtime in the tournament’s first contest. The Blue Jays will face the Devils (3-5) in the consolation game at 5 p.m.

Senior Jamie Wilson (West Point, Va./West Point) and junior Sean Ryan (Plainfield, N.J./St. Peter’s Prep) hit three-pointers in the first minute as the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 6-0 lead. A layup by senior Michael Taylor (Apex, N.C./Grace Christian) capped a 10-2 start for R-MC in the game’s first three minutes. The Devils hit a pair of buckets to trim the deficit to four before a trey by Midulla capped a 10-0 run as the Yellow Jackets went up 20-6 with 13:35 left in the first half. Wilson buried a three-pointer with nine minutes remaining in the period to push the advantage to 15 at 29-14. FDU put together an 8-2 spurt to make it a nine-point game at 31-22 with 6:25 left. R-MC responded with a 9-2 run to take its largest lead at 40-24 with 3:20 left. The Yellow Jackets took a 46-32 lead to the locker room at intermission. Midulla put up 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in the first half. R-MC shot 55% from the floor (18 for 33) and 54% behind the arc (7 for 13) in the first period.

The Yellow Jackets were able to maintain a double-figure lead throughout the second half. FDU cut the deficit to 11 at 48-37 in the first 1:30 of the second period. Another Midulla trey capped a 10-4 spurt as R-MC pushed the score to 58-41 with 14:15 remaining. The Devils again cut it to 11 at 66-55 with 5:30 left and had a chance to pull within single digits, but missed a pair of free throws with 5:05 left. The Yellow Jackets closed the game on a 15-6 run to make the final 81-61.

Midulla had eight field goals and went 4 for 6 behind the arc. Taylor finished with 13 points. Sophomore Montese Adams (Richmond, Va./Fuqua) had nine points and a career-best 14 rebounds.