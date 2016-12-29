Police: Man, 83, hit car salesman in head with golf club

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An 83-year-old Sarasota man is accused of walloping a Nissan salesman in the head with a golf club and hitting the salesman with his car after learning he only got a $5 Walmart gift card as a scratch-off ticket prize.

Linsey Dean Owens, 83, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the violent incident attack around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Westfield Sarasota Square located at 8201 S. Tamiami Trail. the victim told deputies that he works as an event employee for Nissan, who was having a sales event in the parking lot outside of the JC Penney.

The victim said that Owens showed up with a scratch-off ticket and was angry the promotion was for a $5 Walmart gift card. He was expecting a better prize. Deputies say Owens got into his car and started to leave and sped up and swerved at the victim causing the mirror of Owens’ car to hit him in the left forearm.

Deputies say Owens then stopped abruptly, got out of his car and ran to the trunk where he took out a golf club. Owens then approached the victim and hit him on the right side of the face. The impact knocked a cell phone out of the victim’s hand, which he was using to videotape the incident.

Owens then got in his car and drove off.

Deputies went to Owens’ home and interviewed him. Owens was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

