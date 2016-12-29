MadeInRVA: How a picture of Rihanna propelled prisoner into becoming fashion designer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a nearly decade-long stay in prison, one Virginia man discovered his dream of becoming a fashion designer.

David Amir used to sell guns and drugs. Now, he wants to sell his own line of shoes.

“I was doing so many things negative trying to get attention,” he said.

But it’s what caught his attention one day in “the hole” that sparked his passion. On the wall in that cell was a picture of singer Rihanna.

“It was just from her head to her hips,” said Amir. “And I would get so frustrated laying on my bunk just looking at it and I just wanted to know what the rest of the outfit was.”

So he started sketching what he though the rest of her outfit might look like and other designs that came to mind.

“That’s all I did. I have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of wedding gowns…anything you can think of.”

He still has those sketches. Most of them, scribbled on scrap paper made from prison documents.

“Some of the correctional female officers would come in and want to see what I created and loved it,” he said.

During the last six months of his sentence, he took an upholstery class to learn how to sew.

It’s been exactly one year and one day since he was released. Now that he’s out, he’s learning even more at the Fashion Design Center at Supreme Flea Market.

“When I first met David it was amazing to know that he spent half his life incarcerted, but God still allowed him to exercise his gift,” said Michael Taylor, Fashion Design Center’s design director.

Taylor is from Richmond but spent decades in the fashion industry in New York.

“I never thought I would come back, but you know, life changes,” he said.

Taylor says God gave him a vision to give back.

He describes the Fashion Design Center is an incubator of information to help people learn about the industry to start a business. There are also free sewing classes for students of all levels. That takes place Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m. in an open house format.

Taylor says Amir is an example of how one’s present shouldn’t be determined by their past.

PHOTOS: David Amir View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amir has big dreams. "Sky's the limit." In his last six months behind bars, Amir took an upholstery class to start learning how to sew. He also started sketching while behind bars. "That's all I did. I have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of wedding gowns...anything you can think of." Many of his sketches were created on prison forms. Michael Taylor worked in fashion in NYC for decades. Now, he's helping up and coming talent for free. He teaches weekly sewing classes at Fashion Design Center. Amir hopes to launch a men's luxury shoe line first. His ultimate goal is to see his work on the red carpet. It’s been exactly one year and one day since he was released. He's currently looking for angel investors to help him launch his business. His style? "I like a splash. I like bold. I don't like anything plain or simple." David, Michael and 8News Anchor Evanne Armour

“We’ve all been called with a gift. But once you come into knowledge of who you are — not what you’ve done, but who you are — you’re then positioned to accomplish what God has provided for you before you got here.” — Michael Taylor

Amir cites mentors, like Taylor, who’ve helped him along the way.

“I was out there selling guns and drugs and now, my mentor is the chief of police, Alfred Durham and I’m spending the night over at his house. It’s, like, surreal. It’s crazy.”

Taylor says he believes Amir could one day he a household name.

Right now, they’re focusing on developing a line of designer men’s shoes and looking for angel investors.

Amir wants to call it 18th David Amir.

His ultimate goal? Seeing his work on the red carpet — perhaps on Rihanna herself.

“Then I could say, ah, I made it,” he said.

