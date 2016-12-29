Hokies having a ball before Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-5) Thursday at 5:30 in the Belk Bowl. The Hokies hope to complete a ten-win season and send their seniors out with a win.

First, though, they are enjoying Charlotte. Monday, the team participated in the Richard Petty Driving Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tuesday, the Hokies gave back to the community in Charlotte, working at the food bank and visiting kids at the children’s hospital.

The team says they’ll be ready to go when it’s time to play, but Head Coach Justin Fuente has also shown them there’s a time to have fun as well.