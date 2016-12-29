Henrico Police search for man missing since Dec. 15

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Henrico Police said Romoan Jamaine Mitchell was last seen on December 15, around 8 a.m. in the area of Lakefield Mews Drive.

Mitchell is described by police as a 40-year-old black male, 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mitchell also has a birthmark on his head.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Romoan Mitchell asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

