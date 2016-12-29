Henrico County man stops car thieves in their tracks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has technology to thank for helping recover his car after thieves stole it from his front yard.

Kelvin Balthrop said he started his day Wednesday like every other day …

“I was doing the normal routine, warming up my car 10 or 15 minutes early,” he told 8News Reporter Nakell Williams. “By the time I could step out of the house the individual was already in my car.”

Thieves were backing out of the drive way in Balthrop’s Dodge Neon, leaving a path of destruction behind.

“It was also a black car that was in front of him and actually stalled in the middle of the street and waited until the car rushed out my driveway and both them went down the street,” said Balthrop.

The thieves did not know that Balthrop had a GPS tracking device attached to his Dodge Neon. That feature helped him track the car near North 38th and Creighton Road.

“One of the neighbors stated she was outside that morning having a cigarette and she noticed that there was a white four-door sedan car in front of my car. They were basically acting like they were trying to jump the car or fix the car, but not knowing I shut the car down myself,” Balthrop said.

Thankfully for Balthrop, an app on his phone that provides the GPS he used to track down the car also has a feature that allowed him to shut the vehicle off.

The suspect, or suspects, are still on the run, but Balthrop said he’s simply happy to have recovered his car.

Meanwhile, Henrico Police say car thefts are an ongoing issue and are reminding people who live in the area to never leave your car running while unattended.

