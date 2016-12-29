Great 8 New Year’s Eve happenings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for things to do this New Year’s Eve? 8News has you covered with a special double edition of Great 8 Happenings to help you party like Prince was still alive.

In alphabetical order…

3-2-1 New Year’s Party at Buskey Cider

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Buskey Cider; 2910 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Cost: $25

The Broadberry hosts Three Sheets to the Wind; mirror ball disco themed party

When: 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

Where: The Broadberry; 2729 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: $40 in advance, $50 day of show

The Camel hosts the Shack Band and Jackass Flats, 21+

When: Doors at 8 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

Where: The Camel; 1621 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Cary Street Cafe hosts the Last Fair Deal; a Grateful Dead Tribute Band to ring in the New Year

When: 10 p.m.

Where Cary Street Cafe; 2631 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: $12 cover at the door

Continental Divide hosts DJ Billycrystalfingers and Chenchilla; DJ set + balldrop and Mexican food and drinks

When: doors at 8 p.m.

Where: Continental Divide; 2501 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: no cover

The National hosts The Infamous Stringdusters: Virginia-based bluegrass band helps ring in the New Year

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: The National; 708 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Cost: $28 in advance, $33 at the door

New Year’s Eve Party 2K17 at the Chester Skate Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chester Skate Center; 2300 Southland Lane, Chester, Virginia 23831

Cost: $8 in advance, $12 at the door

New Year’s Eve 2017 Fiesta at Havana ’59: latin style food, drinks and dance

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Havana ’59, 16 North 17th Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Cost: $30 in advance, $40 day of (as space allows)

New Year’s in France at Armour Wine Bistro: Seven-course dinner paired with wines to ring in the New Year

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Armour Wine Bistro; 3129 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

Cost: $79 + wine

Party Liberation Front presents Decemberween 11 New Year’s Eve Celebrations: music, fire performance, art, sculpture and more

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Diversity Richmond; 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: $28

Quirk New Years with DJ Ant Boogie

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Quirk Hotel; 201 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost:$20

Skyball New Year’s Eve Celebration at Belle and James Premier: Music by DJ Bobby LaBeat; ball drops at midnight

When: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Belle and James Premier; 700 East Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Cost: $25-$65

Steam Bell Beer Works beer release and New Year’s Eve Party: Featuring Boxcar and The Here and Now

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Steam Bell Beer Works

Cost: $15 at the door

Strange Matter hosts NY Style DJ Battle: Animal vs. Body Talk, 21+

When: Doors at 9 p.m.

Where: Strange Matter; 929 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: $5

Vagabond hosts No BS Brass Band, 21+

When: Doors at 9 p.m.

Where: Vagabond; 700 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Cost: $40

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.