Great 8 New Year’s Eve happenings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for things to do this New Year’s Eve? 8News has you covered with a special double edition of Great 8 Happenings to help you party like Prince was still alive.
In alphabetical order…
3-2-1 New Year’s Party at Buskey Cider
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Buskey Cider; 2910 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230
Cost: $25
The Broadberry hosts Three Sheets to the Wind; mirror ball disco themed party
When: 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
Where: The Broadberry; 2729 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: $40 in advance, $50 day of show
The Camel hosts the Shack Band and Jackass Flats, 21+
When: Doors at 8 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.
Where: The Camel; 1621 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of
Cary Street Cafe hosts the Last Fair Deal; a Grateful Dead Tribute Band to ring in the New Year
When: 10 p.m.
Where Cary Street Cafe; 2631 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: $12 cover at the door
Continental Divide hosts DJ Billycrystalfingers and Chenchilla; DJ set + balldrop and Mexican food and drinks
When: doors at 8 p.m.
Where: Continental Divide; 2501 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: no cover
The National hosts The Infamous Stringdusters: Virginia-based bluegrass band helps ring in the New Year
When: Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: The National; 708 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Cost: $28 in advance, $33 at the door
New Year’s Eve Party 2K17 at the Chester Skate Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chester Skate Center; 2300 Southland Lane, Chester, Virginia 23831
Cost: $8 in advance, $12 at the door
New Year’s Eve 2017 Fiesta at Havana ’59: latin style food, drinks and dance
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Havana ’59, 16 North 17th Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Cost: $30 in advance, $40 day of (as space allows)
New Year’s in France at Armour Wine Bistro: Seven-course dinner paired with wines to ring in the New Year
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Armour Wine Bistro; 3129 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
Cost: $79 + wine
Party Liberation Front presents Decemberween 11 New Year’s Eve Celebrations: music, fire performance, art, sculpture and more
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Diversity Richmond; 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: $28
Quirk New Years with DJ Ant Boogie
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Quirk Hotel; 201 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost:$20
Skyball New Year’s Eve Celebration at Belle and James Premier: Music by DJ Bobby LaBeat; ball drops at midnight
When: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Belle and James Premier; 700 East Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Cost: $25-$65
Steam Bell Beer Works beer release and New Year’s Eve Party: Featuring Boxcar and The Here and Now
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Steam Bell Beer Works
Cost: $15 at the door
Strange Matter hosts NY Style DJ Battle: Animal vs. Body Talk, 21+
When: Doors at 9 p.m.
Where: Strange Matter; 929 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Cost: $5
Vagabond hosts No BS Brass Band, 21+
When: Doors at 9 p.m.
Where: Vagabond; 700 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Cost: $40
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.