Federal officials investigating reports of brake issues in Ford and Mercury vehicles

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating reports of braking problems in Ford Fusions and Mercury Milans.

The cars are model years 2007 to 2009.

The federal agency got 141 reports of increases in the distance it took to stop the cars, and there were three reported crashes.

Regulators say they suspect an issue in the anti-lock braking hydraulic control unit.

There is no word yet about whether the cars will be recalled to correct the issue.

