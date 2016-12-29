DMV 2 Go making stops in Central Virginia in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ five mobile customer service centers are traveling across the state to serve customers in January.

Each full-service ‘DMV 2 Go’ office provides all DMV transactions. Thanks to DMV’s partnerships with other government agencies, customers may also now purchase certified copies of Virginia birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates, obtain E-ZPass transponders, and apply for their hunting or fishing licenses on all five DMV mobile offices.

Planned stops include:

Jan. 4: Social Security Administration, 1834 W. Cary Street, Richmond, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan 10: Caroline DMV Select, 212 North Main Street, Bowling Green, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: Spotsylvania County Government Center, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: King George DMV Select, 13035 Kings Highway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Hanover DMV Select, 7497 County Complex Road, Hanover, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan 24: Amelia DMV Select, 9041 North Five Forks Road, Amelia, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

