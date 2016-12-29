Crews respond to building fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are investigating after they responded to a fire at a building on Broad Street in downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the building, located at 7 E. Broad Street, appears to be vacant.

Crews responded at roughly 3:30 p.m. and found a small fire contained to the first floor of the building. The fire was marked under control shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Update: The fire has been marked under control, a small fire was found inside, no injuries to report, crews will remain on scene. #RVA — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) December 29, 2016

There are no reported injuries. No other information is available at this time.

