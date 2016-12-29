Balliceaux closing, to reopen under new management in 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Richmond restaurant that was under fire this fall after one of its employees wore a ‘Blackface’ costume is closing its doors with plans to reopen under new management.

Balliceaux, located in the city’s Fan District, opened in 2009 with one of the area’s top cocktail programs and developed a reputation as a popular live music venue. That reputation was tarnished in November when a promoter wore a ‘Blackface’ costume to a Halloween party at the restaurant, which sparked outrage across the city and beyond.

8News has learned that Balliceaux will close on January 8 and that owners from local eateries Pasture, Comfort and Saison will replace it with an ‘upscale Mexican concept,’ according to new ownership.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.