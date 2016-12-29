Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ‘extreme danger’

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WRIC/WCMH) — An AMBER Alert is issued Thursday morning to a teenage girl who was abducted in West Virginia.

Police said 16-year-old Jaddah Lashay Rodgers was abducted outside a Walgreens in Beckley.

Rodgers may have been assaulted and then forced into the suspect’s car, according to police.

Rodgers is described as a black female standing 5’4” and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. She has braided hair.

Police believe she was taken by 20-year-old Lawrence E. Asbury.

The vehicle officers are looking for is a red 1995 Chevrolet Blazer with West Virginia license plates, but that car was found by police overnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

