80-year-old man dies in Spotsylvania County house fire

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly man died Wednesday night after he was pulled from a house fire in Spotsylvania County.

80-year-old Charles Glover was put on life support and taken to Mary Washington Hospital last night where he succumbed to his injuries.

A female and a grandchild were also in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape.

Personnel from the Spotsylvania County Fire Department received a call about the fire around 10:45 p.m. The fire occurred in the 9000 block of Hancock Road.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the house and immediately began searching for Glover who was still inside. Shortly thereafter they found him and took him out of the house before giving life support.

26 people from the Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management Department responded to the scene of the fire and worked to bring the fire under control. Three engines, four tankers, three medical units and three chief officers responded. The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined that the cause of the fire was an electrical wiring malfunction in a bedroom of the home.

The cause of Glover’s death has not yet been determined.

