Winning million-dollar lottery ticket bought in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Time to start checking your ticket.

A Mega Millions ticket bought in Chesapeake is now worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers from a drawing Tuesday night were 2-28-30-38-39, with a magic ball of 11. The ticket was bought at a Wawa on Woodlake Drive.

Lottery officials say the ticket only missed out on the magic ball number. No tickets bought for the drawing matched all six numbers for an estimated $85 million jackpot.

The person who bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.