RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on scene with an overturned tanker truck on the ramp to Boulevard from SB 95 in Richmond.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m., according to VSP.

Police said the tractor trailer tanker was loaded with 60,000 gallons of milk.

The right lane of SB 95 at Boulevard and the ramp to Boulevard are closed at this time.

Injuries are still unknown.

