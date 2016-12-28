Suspect in custody after shooting 2 juveniles

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sherrif’s deputies responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at 1:23 a.m. at the 1900 block of Sierra Drive. At the scene, deputies found two fifteen-year-old males that each had been shot multiple times.

A suspect was arrested a short time later at the 7-Eleven located at 324 White Oak Road.

The juveniles were treated by Emergency Medical Services and transported to a local hospital.

Karl Heinz Depuy, age 27 of Sierra Drive, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

