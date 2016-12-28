Sailors with Eisenhower Strike Group returning home Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 6,000 sailors with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group are returning home Friday after a seven-month deployment.

10 On Your Side was pier side for the group’s regularly scheduled deployment in early June.

Navy officials say the group was deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. While deployed, the group launched F/A-18 strikes against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) is Syria and Iraq.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason and USS Nitze are all scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.

Local squadrons with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Three, which were a part of the strike group, are returning home Thursday. This includes squadrons from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Norfolk.

