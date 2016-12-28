Richmond’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter open Dec. 28 – 29

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open tonight, Wednesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 29 as temperatures are forecast to remain at or below 40 degrees.

The overflow shelter is located in the City’s Public Safety Building at 505 North 9th Street. The shelter opens each evening at 7 p.m. and closes the following morning at 6 a.m. Individuals seeking access to the Overflow Shelter must have a referral.

Food will not be provided and pets are not allowed.

Shelter registration is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents in need of overnight shelter are asked to report to Commonwealth Catholic Charities (511 W. Grace Street) during operational hours for a comprehensive intake and referral to the appropriate shelter. For individuals who are not eligible for existing shelter space or if all available beds have been filled, Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide a referral to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

City residents are also advised that the Department of Social Services provides emergency assistance with gas and electric disconnection notices for residents who qualify. Residents may also call the Fuel Line at (804) 646-7046.

The elderly or residents with disabilities should contact Senior Connections for assistance at (804) 343-3000, Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.