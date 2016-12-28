Petersburg Police conducting murder investigation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police are investigating a murder Wednesday evening after a man who was shot was found in an alleyway.

Police say that they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the alley between Clayton Street and Terrace Ave. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect or motive information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.