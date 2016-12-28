Parents found passed out with heroin, 2 babies in car

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Austin-area parents were arrested after police found them passed out in possession of black tar heroin with two young children in the car, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 22, Cory Holloman, 26, was found by police asleep in a Target parking lot along with a 1-month-old baby, a 1-year-old child, and their mother Amirah Silver, 23. Police say when they arrived they saw the car turned on with two children in car seats while Holloman was passed out with his tongue sticking out.

Officers woke up the sleeping couple and said they were hard to understand and didn’t know what was going on. Holloman told police he was coming from Austin and driving to Maryland but had to stop because he hadn’t slept in three days.

Round Rock police say they immediately noticed track marks on Holloman’s arms. A match box with cocaine and black tar heroin were found in his pant’s pocket, according to the affidavit.

Another bag of cocaine, used syringes, spoons with residue and marijuana were found on the floorboards beneath one of the children. Silver also had a medication she did not have a prescription for.

Silver and Holloman have now bonded out of the Williamson County Jail. They are both facing charges for child endangerment.

