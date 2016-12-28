Free cab rides offered on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year with some drinks — Allen and Allen want to help you get home safely.

They’re offering free cab rides to keep you from drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve.

You can get a ride from 10 p.m. that night until 5 a.m. in the morning on New Year’s day by calling Napoleon Taxi and asking for a sober ride home.

