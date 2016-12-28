Former Virginia Tech safety Keion Carpenter dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech defensive back Keion Carpenter is dead, according to representatives from the school.
Carpenter played for the Hokies in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is the founder and CEO of Shutdown Academy, a non-profit after-school program for kids in Baltimore.
Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer issued a statement on the passing of his former player.
“Keion was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s,” Beamer’s statement said. “Our condolences to Keion’s family on the loss of a great Hokie.”
Current Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster said of Carpenter, “He was one of my all-time favorites.”
It is not clear at this time the cause of Carpenter’s death, but in a tweet, Virginia Tech officials alluded to a traumatic event.
Carpenter is known for his prowess in special teams, while playing safety he blocked more punts than any other player in Hokie history, including one in the Music City Bowl in 1998.
