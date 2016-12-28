Former Virginia Tech safety Keion Carpenter dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Tech defensive back Keion Carpenter is dead, according to representatives from the school.

Carpenter played for the Hokies in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is the founder and CEO of Shutdown Academy, a non-profit after-school program for kids in Baltimore.

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer issued a statement on the passing of his former player.

“Keion was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s,” Beamer’s statement said. “Our condolences to Keion’s family on the loss of a great Hokie.”

BREAKING Sad news as family of former #Hokies S Keion Carpenter confirms his passing. More to follow. Statement from Coach Beamer below pic.twitter.com/qHVkwbXfx4 — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

Current Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster said of Carpenter, “He was one of my all-time favorites.”

"He was one of my all-time favorites." – @coachfostervt on Keion Carpenter https://t.co/NHwRCQcvKx — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

It is not clear at this time the cause of Carpenter’s death, but in a tweet, Virginia Tech officials alluded to a traumatic event.

Multiple sources indicate Mr. Carpenter has a suffered a traumatic event. No further information has been confirmed by his family yet. https://t.co/2JVzwPwyoe — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

Carpenter is known for his prowess in special teams, while playing safety he blocked more punts than any other player in Hokie history, including one in the Music City Bowl in 1998.

RIP KEION CARPENTER 😢 A look at his sixth and final blocked punt for #Hokies in 1998 @MusicCityBowl #Hokies everywhere mourn his loss pic.twitter.com/M0O5WqEQ4n — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

Beamer Ball mourns the loss of Keion Carpenter He blocked SIX punts for #Hokies – 5 regular season, 1 bowl – more than any other VT player pic.twitter.com/pKavfgPX2c — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

