Family of former Hokie Carpenter says he is not dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of former Virginia Tech defensive back Keion Carpenter said in a statement Wednesday night the Baltimore native is not dead.

Carpenter played for the Hokies in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is the founder and CEO of Shutdown Academy, a non-profit after school program for kids in Baltimore. The Shutdown Academy’s social media accounts relayed the family’s statement, which read, in part: “Keion is currently hospitalized and getting the best care possible.”

The statement would seem to contradict an earlier statement released by the Virginia Tech football program which contained a comment from former Hokies Head Coach Frank Beamer on Carpenter’s death.

“Keion was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s,” Beamer’s statement said. “Our condolences to Keion’s family on the loss of a great Hokie.”

Virginia Tech later sent an email clarifying that it did not have “direct confirmation from Keion’s family” that he had passed away.

The Carpenter family statement ended, “At this time the family is asking for your prayers and your privacy.”