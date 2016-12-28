8News talks to Council members seeking role of Petersburg mayor

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC)– Howard Myers, Treska Wilson-Smith and, according to sources, Samuel Parham could all be in the runnig to be Petersburg’s next mayor.

“We have met the goals that we set under my direction as well as the council. We have come together cohesively so that we can move forward with the Robert Bobb Group. In doing so, I feel that at this time continuity is most important,” said Mayor Howard Myers.

Myers has served as Petersburg mayor for two years during a very challenging time in the city’s history.

“I want to continue the work that we have started with respect to the financial downfall. We are in an upswing and I want to ensure that we continue down that road,” said Myers.

Myers says some of the accomplishments he’s most proud of include bringing in Bon Secours as well as the Virginia Employment Commission during his term.

Vice Mayor Samuel Parham wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.

Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith says she hasn’t yet asked for council’s support, but she does want a chance at becoming the city’s next leader. She wants to focus on transparency and being a listening ear for the people.

The vice mayor position is also up for grabs.

Councilman Darrin Hill wants a chance to serve in that capacity.

“We have just acquired the short term financing I would like to get the long-term financing and then make sure we are able to pay our employees and get some businesses here,” said Hill

