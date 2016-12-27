Visit Virginia State Parks for free this New Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting a jump start burning off those extra holiday calories in the great outdoors?

Virginia State Parks are offering free guided hikes and other programs on Sunday, January 1. It’s part of the nationwide “First Day Hikes” initiative.

Admission to all of Virginia’s 37 state parks will be free. For a full list of programs for New Year’s Day, click here.

Last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country on the guided hikes.

The Virginia the Department of Conservation is also holding a New Year Challenge contest for participants with a $500 Virginia State Parks Overnight Stay Gift Certificate grand prize.

To participate in this contest, simply “Pledge” to participate using the online signup tool. This must be done before midnight on December 31 to participate in the contest.

For information on this year’s photo contest, visit the Virginia the Department of Conservation website. Votes are allowed once per entry every hour beginning 10 a.m on January 1 and ending 10 p.m. on January 2.

