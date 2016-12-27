Plea hearing Monday for Emporia man charged in fatal Chesterfield crash

UPDATE: The man charged in the fatal Route 288 crash that happened back in December of 2016 will be in court Monday afternoon.

Matthew P. Pernell is charged with his third DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

The crash killed 46-year-old Alonza Jefferson of Midlothian.

Pernell’s plea hearing is set for 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have charged an Emporia man in the early Tuesday morning fatal crash on Route 288.

State Police tell 8News that at 12:50 a.m., a 1994 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Route 288 when it ran off the road to the left into the median crossing into the northbound lanes and striking a 1996 Cadillac. The pickup then overturned and the Cadillac continued head-on into the guardrail.

Police said the driver of the 1996 Cadillac, Alonza Jefferson, Jr., 46 of Midlothian, Virginia died at the scene; he was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the 1994 Chevrolet pickup, Matthew P. Pernell, 27 of Emporia, Virginia was transported to MCV Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pernell has been charged with DUI 3rd offense and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County jail with no bond.

The accident scene has cleared on Route 288 near Chester Road. All lanes have been reopened. pic.twitter.com/Hz3TQ9o0jG — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 27, 2016

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com