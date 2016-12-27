Petersburg Police investigating death of 3-month-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month old boy.

Police said the child’s parents called for help around 10:15 a.m. They reported the child wasn’t breathing. Upon arrival to the home on the 1900 block of Pender Avenue, police said the child was deceased.

Officers said the cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.

They are investigating the death as suspicious in nature at this time due to the child’s age.

