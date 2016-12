RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters battled a grill fire at Aunt Sarah’s Pancake House Tuesday morning.

Richmond Fire originally reported to a structure fire at the eatery. However, when firefighters arrived, they determined it was a grill fire.

No one was hurt. Firefighters said employees were inside at the time but all got out safely.

